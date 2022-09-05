Public to see plans for electricity grid

3D model of similar proposed site in England.

The public will have the chance to scrutinise new plans for the new electricity grid connection with the British network.

Statkraft’s plans for a greener grid park on land by Lower Blackhill Industrial Estate in Lerwick would support the new Shetland Grid Supply Point (GSP) substation.

A public exhibition on the Greener Grid Park will take place at Islesburgh Community Centre on Thursday, 22nd September.

Statkraft senior project manager Lucy Kent said she hoped as many people turned out to the exhibition to see what the plans are.

She said: “I am looking forward to showing members of the public our plans for a greener grid park in Lerwick which will support Shetland’s growing green economy and help keep the lights on in Shetland.

“Members of the project team will be in attendance to answer questions on a range of topics such as environmental planning, safety and security, operations and timescales. ”

A virtual event will also run so that as many people can get information on the project.