News

Salmon Scotland calls for greater investment in rural housing

Oliver Lindsay September 5, 2022 0
Salmon Scotland calls for greater investment in rural housing
Tavish Scott

The body representing Scotland’s salmon sector has called for greater investment in rural housing.

Salmon Scotland is urging ministers to overhaul the current system so that money sent to Crown Estate Scotland by salmon farmers is instead used for investment in coastal areas.

Currently money sent from rural areas to Crown Estate Scotland in Edinburgh is handed to the Scottish government and redistributed across the entire country, Salmon Scotland said.

They are calling for around £10 million of the revenue to be reinvested in rural communities, with a particular focus on housing.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott said: “The shortage of available, affordable housing in island and Highland communities is pricing people out of the housing market, and businesses are experiencing problems recruiting and retaining staff – leading to hard-to-fill vacancies, skills shortages and depopulation.

“There is an opportunity in the Programme for Government for ministers to ensure the millions sent to quangos are put to better use by building affordable housing, ensuring the economic success generated by Scotland’s biggest food export is enjoyed by the communities where we operate.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Oliver Lindsay

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Oliver Lindsay

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.