Salmon Scotland calls for greater investment in rural housing

The body representing Scotland’s salmon sector has called for greater investment in rural housing.

Salmon Scotland is urging ministers to overhaul the current system so that money sent to Crown Estate Scotland by salmon farmers is instead used for investment in coastal areas.

Currently money sent from rural areas to Crown Estate Scotland in Edinburgh is handed to the Scottish government and redistributed across the entire country, Salmon Scotland said.

They are calling for around £10 million of the revenue to be reinvested in rural communities, with a particular focus on housing.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott said: “The shortage of available, affordable housing in island and Highland communities is pricing people out of the housing market, and businesses are experiencing problems recruiting and retaining staff – leading to hard-to-fill vacancies, skills shortages and depopulation.

“There is an opportunity in the Programme for Government for ministers to ensure the millions sent to quangos are put to better use by building affordable housing, ensuring the economic success generated by Scotland’s biggest food export is enjoyed by the communities where we operate.”