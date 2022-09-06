Geological society take part in national festival

Photo: Allen Fraser

Shetland Geological Society will be hoping there are no faults when they host activities to celebrate the Scottish Geology Festival 2022.

As part of the festival Shetland Geological Society will host an introductory talk, a tour of geology by the roadside and an activity session for children.

In it’s third year, the festival runs throughout September until 9th October.

Events across Scotland will celebrate Scotland’s Year of Stories, unlocking the secrets of the rocks beneath our feet and showcasing Scotland’s incredible geological heritage.

Last month saw the launch of society, with an inaugural meeting held attended by fifty people.

Out of a total membership of 73, a committee of seven has been established and a successful social gathering was held last week.

People came together to get to know one-another over a display of rocks, books and maps from Shetland, with many people bringing rocks of their own to break the ice.