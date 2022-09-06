News

Sandwick school given more time to address concerns

September 6, 2022 0
Sandwick school given more time to address concerns
Sandwick Junior High School has been given more time to address inspectors' concerns.

Sandwick Junior High School has been given more time to address concerns raised by Education Scotland inspectors.

The government agency wrote to parents and carers today [Tuesday] saying that, while progress has been made from an inspection in 2019, the school still needs more time to take forward recommendations.

Education Scotland said it would visit the school to carry out another inspection within the next nine months.

Weaknesses within the school relate to four recommendations from an inspection in 2019, including leadership, the curriculum and the teaching at the school.

Educations and families committee chairman Davie Sandison said a “huge amount of work” was going on at the school to ensure improvements were being made.

“There is a real unity, purpose and desire within the Sandwick Junior High School community to improve the school,” he added.

The SIC’s education and families committee will receive a full report on the Education Scotland findings and progress since June 2022 at their next committee meeting in November.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.