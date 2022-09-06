Sandwick school given more time to address concerns

Sandwick Junior High School has been given more time to address inspectors' concerns.

The government agency wrote to parents and carers today [Tuesday] saying that, while progress has been made from an inspection in 2019, the school still needs more time to take forward recommendations.

Education Scotland said it would visit the school to carry out another inspection within the next nine months.

Weaknesses within the school relate to four recommendations from an inspection in 2019, including leadership, the curriculum and the teaching at the school.

Educations and families committee chairman Davie Sandison said a “huge amount of work” was going on at the school to ensure improvements were being made.

“There is a real unity, purpose and desire within the Sandwick Junior High School community to improve the school,” he added.

The SIC’s education and families committee will receive a full report on the Education Scotland findings and progress since June 2022 at their next committee meeting in November.