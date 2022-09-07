Young people ‘just want a space to call their own’

Shannon Boston and Jess Carlyle presenting to the SIC’s education and families committee. Photo: SIC.

Councillors have backed calls for young people to have a warm, safe space to call their own – where they can feel empowered to “dream big”.

Members of the Open Peer Education project told Tuesday’s education and families committee about their plans to improve opportunities for young people.

Shannon Boston and Jess Carlyle said their research had shown young people felt “unwelcome, lonely and bored” and “excluded and judged” by the community.

The pair highlighted how negative perceptions of teens gathering at the Bressay ferry waiting room – which made headlines in February – had made them feel “villainised”.

They said younger folk had nowhere to go – and wanted a place to take ownership.

The Open project currently runs Da Cafe at the Olive Tree in Lerwick every Thursday, which is attended by 40-50 people, and is moving to Friday sessions as well.

However, Ms Boston and and Ms Carlyle said their focus now was on helping young people to set up their own space to run for themselves.

Highlighting the results of recent focus group, they said young people wanted somewhere to hangout after school and on weekends that was warm and had wifi and a place to charge their phone.

They said the engagement with young people had transformed attitudes. Whereas once young people felt as though “nothing’s going to change”, they began to feel a greater sense of independence, belonging, confidence and self-esteem.

Ms Boston said it had empowered children to “dream big”.

“We are seeing young people come out of their shells,” she said.

“We are seeing them realise what they can achieve and that’s the biggest thing that has come from this.

“We’ve given the power back to them in a way that’s really impactful for them in a beneficial way for their wellbeing.”

Committee members were full or praise for the project, describing the presentation as “exciting”, “enlightening” and “outstanding”.

Lerwick South member Neil Pearson said it showed what was “sorely needed in Shetland right now” – and questioned how the council could help.

In response, director of children’s services Helen Budge said her team had been “working very closely with the young folk” but that it was important to let the young people lead.

John Fraser, who also represents Lerwick South, said the aspirations highlighted were “pretty simple” – a warm, safe space to meet friends – and should not be “beyond the wit of man” to deliver.

“The fact we have yourselves at the Open project acting as a conduit is very positive because you are facilitating giving them a voice,” he added.

Depute convener Bryan Peterson asked whether they were looking for a space.

Ms Carlyle said that while that was the “big picture”, they wanted to ensure young people were involved in making that decision.

They are planning a sponsored walk around Lerwick to identify potentially suitable spaces.