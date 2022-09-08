Hial ‘scaling down’ modernisation plans

Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited is “scaling back” its modernisation plans in light of recent “funding challenges”.

The operator of Sumburgh Airport was forced into a u-turn earlier this year over plans to centralise air traffic control in Inverness.

In a statement, the quango with responsibility of several north airports, confirmed it is now going even further, stating “its intention to scale back its air traffic modernisation plans in response to the funding challenges facing the country and the Scottish government’s broader strategic spending review published on 31 May 2022”.

Hial’s management team presented a paper to the board at its meeting on 24th August, highlighting the impact of the considerable gap between the funding available and the company’s operational and strategic plans, including its air traffic modernisation proposals.

Chairwoman Lorna Jack said: “Our overriding focus is to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable aviation services for the communities we serve.

“Like many other businesses, HIAL must reappraise priorities and spending options and make difficult decisions based on the extraordinary circumstances we are all facing as global economic pressures impact our day-to-day activities and our future plans.

“The Board is considering several options to help address the current fiscal position and decided one of the options will be to scale back air traffic modernisation plans for the duration of the strategic spending review. This aligns with the five-year review agreed with the trade unions in January this year.

“The HIAL Board remains in dialogue with Transport Scotland regarding the reduction of funding and its effect on frontline service delivery.”

Earlier this year, plans to introduce remote towers that would lead to the migration of jobs from Sumburgh to Inverness were abandoned.

They decided on a new approach which would have seen the development of a centralised surveillance operation for Sumburgh, as well as Kirkwall, Stornoway, Inverness and Dundee Airports.

But now they have announced the overall “modernisation” programme is being scaled back.