Loganair introduces tiered approach to fuel surcharge

September 8, 2022
Loganair is adjusting the fuel surcharge on its flights to and from Sumburgh – with some increasing to £5.95.

The airline said that, from tomorrow [Friday 9th September], it would introduce a new three-tiered approach to the fuel surcharge.

The shortest flights, anything under 200 miles, will be charged just £1.95 as a surcharge.

Flights between 200-300 miles long will continue to be charged £3.95.

But flights over 300 miles will see a rise to £5.95.

The Shetland Times has approached Loganair about what the specific charge will be for flights to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen from Sumburgh.

The airline first announced the fuel surcharge in March in response to rising oil prices.

Chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said he was happy to announce they were halving the surcharge on new bookings for “key island and local community flying”.

“However, fuel prices remain highly volatile and a combination of US dollar exchange rates and refinery costs means that we’re paying more for fuel today than we were in March.

“Therefore, it’s only right that we address the balance and as we go into the winter, it is essential that we adjust charges to reflect these costs.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and will keep customers completely updated with any changes.”

