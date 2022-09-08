Queen Elizabeth II has died

The Queen and Prince Philip at the official opening of Sullom Voe Oil Terminal.

Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen has made a number of visits to Shetland, including in 1981 when she officially opened the Sullom Voe Oil Terminal.

Flags across the country are now being flown at half-mast, including at Lerwick Town Hall.

Tributes are being paid to the Queen.

MSP Beatrice Wishart said: “In the months and years to come, many will reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history.

“A life of service, grace, integrity and stability with an unwavering sense of duty to our nation and the Commonwealth.

“Respected and admired around the globe, many will feel a great sense of sadness. The Royal Family are mourning the loss of their mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

“To His Majesty the King and the Royal Family, and on behalf of the people of Shetland, I offer my deepest condolences.”

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said: “The death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be felt keenly across the Northern Isles, as it will across the whole of the United Kingdom.

“For the past seventy years as our monarch she has been at the centre of our nation’s life. The pace of change in that time has been exceptional but the continuity that she has given to our country has been a rock on which its progress has been built.

“The country has lost a much loved monarch but the King and the rest of the Royal Family have lost a mother, grandmother and a great grandmother. We send them the deepest condolences and sympathies.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant said: “I am saddened about the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and offer my deepest condolences to the Royal Family, and those who worked closely with her.

“Her Majesty has been at the forefront of British culture for 70 years. She has been steady in the face of political upheaval and represented a comforting consistency for people across the commonwealth during turbulent times. She will be sorely missed and leave a lasting legacy of patience, practicality and humour.”