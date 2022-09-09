Celebrations as Relay for Life raises more than £134k

Martin Henderson and Kerry Llewellyn.

The Relay for Life event raised a total of £134,614.87 this year.

The staggering amount was announced by chairman Martin Henderson at a special Thank You night hosted at Sound Hall, attended by relayers, sponsors and friends.

The evening also saw the awarding of various relay trophies that recognise everyone’s achievements.

Island Games Super Supporters received the Alan Slater trophy for the team that raises the most money at the Relay bringing in £7,346.16.

The Hughson trophy for the individual that raised the most money went to Livia Polson who raised £3,060 mainly from her Cartwheelathon in memory of her grandmother.

The John Gear trophy, celebrating the Spirit of the Relay, went to Gillian Smith for her dedication, encouragement, bake sales, rhubarb honesty bucket and leadership and Lauren Tulloch for inspiring us all with her completion of the survivors lap.

Martin Henderson, who stood down as chair of the committee at the event, said: “For Shetland to have raised £134,614.87 over the last 12 months is an incredible achievement.

“Since the Relay was launched in Shetland in 2006 our community has raised £1,572,950.96, this is an incredible total and celebrates the generosity that Shetland is so well known for.

“I am so grateful for the support we get from local businesses and the work my colleagues on committee do year-round to make the various fundraising events happen. Most of all I am so grateful for the Relayer’s participation on what ended up being a very cold evening in May.”

Incoming chairwoman Kerry Llewellyn, added: “With only £427,049.04 needed over the next two years for Shetland to have raised £2million I am looking forward to supporting that effort.

“Cancer continues to impact us all and every pound raised helps CRUK to save lives through research, influence and information. I want to thank Martin for all the work he has done leading the committee through a very challenging time, his joy and humour is inspiring and I am grateful he has agreed to continue as a committee member.“

The next relay is being planned for Saturday, 25th May, 2024.