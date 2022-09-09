Council meetings and events cancelled following death of the Queen

A number of events across Shetland and the country are being cancelled following the death of the Queen.

Shetland Islands Council has cancelled meetings that were due to take place next week, including the policy and resources committee on Monday and the external transport forum on Wednesday.

Lerwick Community Council has also cancelled its meeting for Monday evening, saying a new date will be arranged in the next fortnight.

The Scottish Parliament has also cancelled all business, while the UK government has announced a period of national mourning from today until the end of the Queen’s state funeral, which has still to be arranged.

Also locally, the Shetland Geological Society has decided to postpone the family event set to take place tomorrow (Saturday).