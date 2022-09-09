Fundraising lecture in memory of Davy Cooper

The late Davy Cooper, who died in March last year.

A lecture in memory of heritage champion Davy Cooper has raised £250 for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The event, presented by archaeologist Val Turner, was held at the North Atlantic Fisheries College in Scalloway.

Dr Turner discussed Shetland’s early Viking sites in Unst in a talk entitled A Viking Mystery.

Mr Cooper, who died in March last year, was Shetland Amenity Trust’s head of development and assistant chief executive.

He played a key part in the creation of the Scalloway Museum, where he acted as both advisor and friend.

He is also remembered as a trusted member of the Shetland Bus Friendship Society.