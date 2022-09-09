Inter-island tournament marks first for girls football in Northern Isles

A first-ever football tournament between Orkney and Shetland girls will take place this weekend, in what organisers hope will become an annual event.

The girls will play for one of three teams – under-13s, under-15s and under-17s – in the two-day event.

Around 40 youngsters will travel to Orkney to play in matches held on Saturday and Sunday at the Pickaquoy pitch in Kirkwall.

Scottish Sea Farms is supplying £5,000 to fund the inaugural Orkney v Shetland Girls Challenge Cup, after being approached by the company’s Kirkwall-based Kirsty Brown.

The funding will help towards the cost of hiring the pitch, the trophies and medals and a celebratory dinner on the Saturday night, as well as the travel and accommodation costs of the Shetland players.

Brown, who plays for Kirkwall City, and Orkney Women player Katie Foulis, collaborated with Shetland Girls Football secretary Adam Priest to get the tournament off the ground.

Priest said the funding had ensured the event was viable, and allowed them to take around 40 players down.

“The support we’ve had from Scottish Sea Farms has been instrumental in giving girls the opportunity to compete on a level playing field with their peers from other areas of Scotland.”

Priest, who helped establish girls’ football in Shetland in 2017, said it was tough for girls playing in boys’ leagues.

“To play other girls their age they have to travel out of Shetland as we don’t have enough players to start a girls’ league yet.”

A minutes silence will be held before the start of each age group in tribute to the Queen.