News

Remembering the Queen’s 1981 visit to Shetland 

September 9, 2022 1
Remembering the Queen’s 1981 visit to Shetland 
The Queen visited Kantersted Eventide Home where she stopped to talk to Shetland Brownies. Photo: Dennis Coutts. 

The Queen made several memorable visits to Shetland during her 70 year reign – perhaps most notably to officially open Sullom Voe Terminal in 1981.

The Shetland Times published a special Royal edition to mark the occasion. 

“Shetland’s Royal day dawn foggy, miserable and wet, but just before the Queen, King Olav and Prince Philip stepped ashore at the Sullom Voe construction jetty, the sun peeped through the clouds,” the report began.

During her visit, Her Majesty addressed 700 guests at the Sullom Voe engineering services building, in which she praised Shetlanders for their actions in dealing with the oil industry. 

The Queen’s tour saw her stop to talk to the people who made it possible. She was pictured chatting to some of the “bears” shortly before the inauguration ceremony.

The Queen stops to talk to some of the “bears”. Photo: Dennis Coutts.
The Queen stops to talk to some of the “bears”. Photo: Dennis Coutts.

A bomb scare threatened to spoil the visit, with a warning from an “Irish Republican source” resulting in explosive experts making extensive searches. 

Although an explosion went off, it could barely be heard in the ceremony.

The Queen continued with her speech unfazed.

“I am glad to be here,” she said “to share in the commemoration of a new chapter in Shetland’s economic development.”

The Queen addressed 700 guests at the Sullom Voe engineering services building. Photo: Dennis Coutts. 
The Queen addressed 700 guests at the Sullom Voe engineering services building. Photo: Dennis Coutts. 

“It seems appropriate to arrive here from Norway where I have been the guest of His Majesty, King Olav, himself no stranger to Shetland.

“The Norse heritage which we in Britain hold in common with Norway is nowhere more evidenced than in these islands.”

“Today the two nations share in the adventure of winning oil and gas from the deep and dangerous waters of the North Sea.”

Her Majesty continued with a Royal Tour of Lerwick, where she was greeted by large crowds.

The fog lifted and the rain cleared away as the Royal Party arrived. Photo: Jonathan Wills. 
The fog lifted and the rain cleared away as the Royal Party arrived. Photo: Jonathan Wills. 

Shetland’s uniformed organisations turned out in force at the Eric Gray Centre and Kantersted Eventside Home.

The entrance was lined with scouts, guides, brownies, boys brigades and army cadets.

They came from all over the islands to cheer and wave their Union flags. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

  • Richard Lovell

    • September 9th, 2022 12:56

    Remember driving the police around following the Queen. Was out of hours but they wanted me to drive for the whole visit.
    Richard Lovell

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.