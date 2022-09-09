Remembering the Queen’s 1981 visit to Shetland 

The Queen visited Kantersted Eventide Home where she stopped to talk to Shetland Brownies. Photo: Dennis Coutts.

The Queen made several memorable visits to Shetland during her 70 year reign – perhaps most notably to officially open Sullom Voe Terminal in 1981.

The Shetland Times published a special Royal edition to mark the occasion.

“Shetland’s Royal day dawn foggy, miserable and wet, but just before the Queen, King Olav and Prince Philip stepped ashore at the Sullom Voe construction jetty, the sun peeped through the clouds,” the report began.

During her visit, Her Majesty addressed 700 guests at the Sullom Voe engineering services building, in which she praised Shetlanders for their actions in dealing with the oil industry.

The Queen’s tour saw her stop to talk to the people who made it possible. She was pictured chatting to some of the “bears” shortly before the inauguration ceremony.

The Queen stops to talk to some of the “bears”. Photo: Dennis Coutts.

A bomb scare threatened to spoil the visit, with a warning from an “Irish Republican source” resulting in explosive experts making extensive searches.

Although an explosion went off, it could barely be heard in the ceremony.

The Queen continued with her speech unfazed.

“I am glad to be here,” she said “to share in the commemoration of a new chapter in Shetland’s economic development.”

The Queen addressed 700 guests at the Sullom Voe engineering services building. Photo: Dennis Coutts.

“It seems appropriate to arrive here from Norway where I have been the guest of His Majesty, King Olav, himself no stranger to Shetland.

“The Norse heritage which we in Britain hold in common with Norway is nowhere more evidenced than in these islands.”

“Today the two nations share in the adventure of winning oil and gas from the deep and dangerous waters of the North Sea.”

Her Majesty continued with a Royal Tour of Lerwick, where she was greeted by large crowds.

The fog lifted and the rain cleared away as the Royal Party arrived. Photo: Jonathan Wills.

Shetland’s uniformed organisations turned out in force at the Eric Gray Centre and Kantersted Eventside Home.

The entrance was lined with scouts, guides, brownies, boys brigades and army cadets.

They came from all over the islands to cheer and wave their Union flags.