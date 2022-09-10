Book of condolence for Queen at Town Hall

Convener and Lord Lieutenant sign the Book of Condolence

The Convener Andrea Manson and Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter sign a Book of Condolence at Lerwick Town Hall.

The Book of Condolence is now open in the meeting room at Lerwick Town Hall for members of the public to sign. The book will be available each day, including weekends, from 9am to 8pm until 5pm on the day after the Queen’s funeral.

Members of the public may if they wish lay floral tributes at the Jubilee Flower Park in Lerwick.

Floral tribute laid by the convener and Lord Lieutenant

An online book of condolence and further information on national arrangements is available at www.royal.uk