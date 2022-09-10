Proclamation of King Charles III to be read in Lerwick

The Proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III as monarch will be read outside Lerwick Town Hall tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon.

SIC convener Andrea Manson, Convener of Shetland Islands Council will read the Proclamation, accompanied by Lord Lieutenant of Shetland Bobby Hunter, at 2pm.

This will take place on the front steps of Lerwick Town Hall and members of the public are invited to attend, gathering from around 1.45pm.

Following the reading of the Proclamation, the Union flag, currently at full-mast, will return to half-mast until 8am on the morning after the State Funeral.

The Book of Condolence is available at Lerwick Town Hall for the public to sign and floral tributes may be laid at the Jubilee Flower Park in Lerwick.