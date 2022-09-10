Tall ship calls into Lerwick

The Netherlands-registered Tacla in Lerwick Harbour. Photo: Colin Grant

A sign of exciting times ahead … a well-known international tall ship has called into Lerwick Harbour this weekend.

As Shetland prepares for the Tall Ships Races next year, the town port played host to the Netherlands-registered Tecla today (Saturday).

She arrived after visits to Iceland and Faroe.

The Tecla is an old herring drifter (Logger) built in 1915, Vlaardingen. She is 28 meters long over deck (38-meters overall) and takes 16 crew on her voyages.

According to its website, the Tecla is owned and sailed by a family of four professional sailors. They have owned the Tecla since 2006.

It describes her a fast sailor, built for the North Sea. Her rigging is a two-mast ketch with topsails and different sizes foresails for light weather.

Her visit gives a taste of what is ahead next summer as dozens of tall ships are expected to call into Lerwick, and other Shetland ports for the Tall Ships Races event.