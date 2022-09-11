Proclamation of King Charles III read in Lerwick

Andrea Manson announces "God Save the King" after reading the Proclamation. Photo:Dave Donaldson

A crowd of several hundred turned out to hear the Proclamation of King Charles III being read at Lerwick Town Hall this afternoon (Sun).

As the clock struck 2pm, Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter said: “It is good to see so many people folk turning up here, very gratifying.”

“Following the passing of our Queen, our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe.”

Mr Hunter then asked SIC convener Andrea Manson to declare the Proclamation.

She said that while technology now meant people had quickly learned of the Queen’s death and the immediate accession of the new King, the event was an historic tradition to publicly announce the new Monarch.

Following the reading of the Proclamation, she declared “God Save the King” before Lerwick Brass Band played the National Anthem, which was loudly sung by the large crowd.

Crowds gather at Lerwick Town Hall for the reading of the Proclamation of King Charles III. Photo:Dave Donaldson

The convener then led three cheers for the King.

She said afterward she “proud” to have undertaken the Proclamation.

The Union flag, which had been flying at full-mast for the ceremony, then returned to half-mast. It will stay at half mast until 8am on the morning after the State Funeral.

A Book of Condolence is available at Lerwick Town Hall for the public to sign and floral tributes may be laid at the Jubilee Flower Park in Lerwick.