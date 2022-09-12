By-election to fill vacant West seat set for November

John Leask.

The by-election to fill the vacant seat in the Shetland West ward will take place on Thursday, 17th November.

The announcement was made after John Leask stepped down from the council in August, just months after being elected.

Mr Leask, who had been chairman of the harbour board, said he was stepping down due to take up a new job for the oil industry in Iraq.

The deadline for nominations for the vacant seat is 4pm on Monday, 17th October, the SIC said.