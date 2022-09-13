News

Lerwick takeaway forced to reduce hours due to rising costs

September 13, 2022 0
The owners of a Lerwick takeaway say they have been forced to reduce their hours to save money as costs rise “dramatically”.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Chinese takeaway Tasty Hong Kong said that rising inflation and food costs have hit the business hard.

They wrote that their electricity rates were set to more than triple from this week, saying this was “terribly shocking” for a small business.

“We have attempted to renew energy contracts however this may be not sensible, as the electricity market cap is so unstable,” they wrote.

“All of these factors made the costs of running the business much higher and stressful.”

From next Tuesday, 20th September, the takeaway will temporarily start opening three hours later, at 3pm, from Tuesday to Saturday.

“We understand that takeaways are vital as a family treat and we don’t want to stress all the families pockets,” the pair wrote.

“Changing the opening times would be the last step before putting the price up.”

They apologised to their customers for the move.

