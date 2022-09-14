Council closures on Monday

Schools and Council offices across Shetland will be closed on Monday 19th September – a Bank Holiday across the United Kingdom for the State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Schools

All schools and early years settings across Shetland will be closed.

Council offices

Lerwick Town Hall will be open from 9am until 8pm on Monday to allow the public to sign the Book of Condolence. The Registrar’s office will be closed.

All other Council offices, including 8 North Ness, Solarhus, Hayfield, Grantfield, Montfield and Sella Ness, will be closed. Shetland Library will be closed.

Inter-island Ferries

Inter-island ferries will run to a normal timetable. On Yell Sound, Bluemull Sound and Whalsay routes, there is a partially restricted single-vessel service on Mondays to allow for maintenance. Ferry timetables are available at: www.shetland.gov.uk/ferries/timetable Tingwall Airport will be open.

Public Bus Services

Public bus services will operate to a normal timetable. Bus timetables are available at: www.zettrans.org.uk/travel/public-transport/bus Any requests for Dial-a-ride services on Tuesday 20th must be made by 4pm on Friday 16th.

Waste Services

Gremista Waste Management Facility and Household Waste Recycling Centre will be closed, as will Harbour House and the Knab toilets. The Energy Recovery Plant will not be accepting waste.

There are changes to household and business waste collections:

North and South Routes – Black bags which were due to be collected on Monday 19th will now be collected on Saturday 17th .

. Lerwick – Paper and card bins which were to be collected on Monday 19th will now be collected on Tuesday 20th . Business collections which were to be collected on Monday 19th will now be picked up on Tuesday 20th .

. Business collections which were to be collected on Monday 19th will now be picked up on . Unst – Paper and card bins which were to be collected on Monday 19th will now be collected on Tuesday 20th .

. Yell – Paper and card bins which were to be collected on Tuesday 20th will now be collected on Wednesday 21st. Collections in Yell on Wednesday will still take place as planned.

Householders should present their waste at 7.30am on their rescheduled days.

Community Care Services and Social Work

Residential and care at home services will operate as normal.

Supported Living and Outreach Services, Assertive Community Transition and Newcraiglea will be open.

Eric Gray at Seafield will be closed.

Day care provision and Meals on Wheels delivery will be closed.

Community Occupational Therapy Services and the Independent Living Centre will be closed.

Duty Social Work can be contacted on 01595 695611

Maggie Sandison, Chief Executive said: “State Funerals are rare occasions in our nation’s history. On the final day of national mourning, this will be a time for many people in Shetland and across the UK to reflect on the life and service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.”