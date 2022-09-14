‘High probability’ of jail for man found with almost £50k of cocaine

An East Kilbride man who was caught at Sumburgh Airport with almost £50,000 of cocaine has been warned there is a “very high probability” he will be sent to jail.

Dominic Martin John Mclardy, 25, was stopped by police at the airport on 10th January after they received intelligence he may be carrying drugs.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Mclardy had been on a flight from Edinburgh transporting people to work on a “civil engineering project” in the isles.

After being approached by officers Mclardy was “sweating”, and his hands were “shaking uncontrollably”, Mr MacKenzie told Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Asked by police if he had drugs on him, Mclardy replied: “There’s nothing on me but it’s in the bag,” before pointing to his suitcase.

Police found 493.8g of cocaine in the bag – which Mr MacKenzie said had a potential total value of between £34,566 and £49,380.

Mclardy admitted being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

And Sheriff Ian Cruickshank warned Mclardy there is a “very high probability” that he will be jailed.

He deferred sentencing for a criminal justice social work report and continued Mclardy’s bail until his next appearance on 12th October.