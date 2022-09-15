Fine for fisherman who failed to show up for court while at sea

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A fisherman who failed to show up for court because he was off at sea was fined at Lerwick Sheriff Court today [Thursday].

Twenty-year old Ivan Anderson, from Whalsay, admitted failing to appear at court without a reasonable excuse for doing so.

Anderson had been due to appear before the court on 2nd March, but did not make an appearance.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Anderson was on a fishing boat which normally took four or five day trips.

On the instance in question however, the crew had still been off at sea when Anderson was supposed to be in court.

Mr Allan said fishing was clearly “not a predictable industry” but that Anderson should have made sure he was back in time for his appearance.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank fined Anderson £200.