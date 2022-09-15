NorthLink warns of three-hour delays due to adverse weather

NorthLink Ferries’ northbound crossing to Lerwick on Friday night may be delayed by adverse weather.

The operator has warned customers that the Hjaltland, which is scheduled to depart Aberdeen at 7pm, could see her arrival delayed by up to three hours on Saturday morning.

Tonight’s (Thursday) northbound crossing is also likely to be delayed due to weather.

Hrossey could arrive up to an hour late in Kirkwall – however she is expected to make up the time to arrive in Lerwick as scheduled on Friday morning.