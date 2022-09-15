News

NorthLink warns of three-hour delays due to adverse weather

Andrew Hirst September 15, 2022 0
NorthLink warns of three-hour delays due to adverse weather

NorthLink Ferries’ northbound crossing to Lerwick on Friday night may be delayed by adverse weather.

The operator has warned customers that the Hjaltland, which is scheduled to depart Aberdeen at 7pm, could see her arrival delayed by up to three hours on Saturday morning.

Tonight’s (Thursday) northbound crossing is also likely to be delayed due to weather. 

Hrossey could arrive up to an hour late in Kirkwall – however she is expected to make up the time to arrive in Lerwick as scheduled on Friday morning.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.