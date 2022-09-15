Fishing and Marine

Swan Trust seeks new trustees

Oliver Lindsay September 15, 2022 0
The Swan Trust is seeking trustees to help develop the future of the historic sail training ship.

Trust chairman David Goodlad said they were looking for people from “a range of backgrounds and ages”.

“With the success of this season, and The Tall Ships Races coming back to Shetland next year, this is an exciting time for the trust.”

Trustee Mary Irvine said they wanted to recruit “new skills and expertise” with their new members.

“Existing trustees are looking to share the knowledge they have built up over many years with younger individuals who may want to be more involved in the management of maintenance and operational issues.

“The board is very welcoming, and new members can expect to play a meaningful part in the management and development of the trust.”

