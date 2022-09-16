Book of Condolences available to be signed before funeral

Shetland’s Book of Condolences for Queen Elizabeth II will remain available to be signed this weekend, the SIC has said.

The town hall will be open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9am to 8pm for the public to leave messages.

It will also be open during normal hours on Tuesday, with the book available until 5pm.

Members of the public can also lay floral tributes at the Lerwick flower park.

An online book of condolence is available at www.royal.uk