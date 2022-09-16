In this week’s edition of The Shetland Times

News

Andrew Hirst September 16, 2022
In today's (Friday, 16th September) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Four pages of coverage on the death of the Queen including a look back at her three visits to Shetland.
  • Soaring energy costs are set to land the council with a £409,000 heating bill hike.
  • Shetland businesses to learn about multibillion pound opportunities associated with new Rosebank oil field.
  • Seafood sector rejects idea of bringing ferries under government control.
  • New dipper arrives to tackle sheep scab.
  • Relay for Life celebrates £134k fundraising success.
  • SPORT: Delting lift Rosebowl after another win.
  • SPORT: Interview with Shetland FA president George Smith who reflects on a season to remember.
