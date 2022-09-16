In this week’s edition of The Shetland Times
- Four pages of coverage on the death of the Queen including a look back at her three visits to Shetland.
- Soaring energy costs are set to land the council with a £409,000 heating bill hike.
- Shetland businesses to learn about multibillion pound opportunities associated with new Rosebank oil field.
- Seafood sector rejects idea of bringing ferries under government control.
- New dipper arrives to tackle sheep scab.
- Relay for Life celebrates £134k fundraising success.
- SPORT: Delting lift Rosebowl after another win.
- SPORT: Interview with Shetland FA president George Smith who reflects on a season to remember.