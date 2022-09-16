Unst distillery nominated for national gin award

The Shetland Distillery in Unst has been nominated at the Scottish Gin Awards.

The Saxa Vord distillery has been shortlisted in the Gin Tourist Destination of the Year category.

Almost 200 gins created by 56 producers have progressed to the sixth-annual finals of the competition.

Scottish Gin Awards chairman Adam Hardie said the event was “a great opportunity to celebrate the many accomplishments of our industry”.

“To be named a finalist is a massive achievement, especially given the challenges of the last two-and-a-half years and shows the true resilience and innovation of our industry.”

The winners will be announced at an industry event and gourmet gin-themed dinner on Thursday, 10th November at the Glasgow Doubletree by Hilton Hotel.