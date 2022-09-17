Children’s author to visit schools on tour

Arts & Entertainment News

September 17, 2022
A children’s author and illustrator will visit Shetland schools next week in events aimed at exploring feelings and emotions.

Tom Percival, author of picture books such as The River, Ruby’s Worry and Dream Defenders, will visit Mid Yell, Ollabery, Sandwick and Baltasound schools on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He will also hold an event at the Shetland Museum with three schools, as well as a public event for the Wordplay literary festival.

Over 400 P1 – P4 pupils will take part in the tour, with more children across the UK able to join in online.

Percival will share some of his stories with pupils and show children how to understand and look after emotions and feelings.

He said he was “incredibly excited” to be asked to tour Shetland and Orkney.

“I can’t wait to visit all these schools and to help to get the children excited about reading, drawing, creativity and emotional awareness.”

