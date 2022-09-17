Man in ‘serious’ condition after Grostane incident

A 34-year old man has been left seriously injured following an incident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the Grostane area of Lerwick at around 8.35am.

The man was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital where his condition has been described as “serious”.

A 48-year old man has been arrested, but police said enquiries are continuing.

“Any information which may assist the police investigation can be passed to police via 101 quoting reference number 0851 of Saturday, 17th September, 2022,” Police Scotland said.

“Alternatively details can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers via 101.”