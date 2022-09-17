News

UPDATED: Man in ‘stable’ condition after Grostane incident

A 34-year old man is in a “stable” condition in the Gilbert Bain Hospital after an incident on Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the Grostane area of Lerwick at around 8.35am to reports of a man being left seriously injured.

He was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital where his condition was initially described as “serious”.

Police said on Sunday morning that he remains in hospital but that his condition was now “stable”.

A 48-year old man has been arrested, and is expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

