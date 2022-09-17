News

Spurs lift reserve cup after beating league champions

September 17, 2022 0
Spurs lift reserve cup after beating league champions

Lerwick Spurs lifted the Bloomfield Cup at the Gilbertson Park on Saturday afternoon after a 3-1 win over Celtic.

The Milkbags took the lead early in the first half through a Scott Morrison strike, but league winners Celtic battled back to level through a Kennedy Moar goal.

Joe Kay scored at the start of the second half to put Spurs 2-1 up.

And with Celtic pushing players forward in search for a late leveller, Spurs broke to score through Dean Douglas to ensure they ended the season with a trophy.

The match had been postponed by a week after the death of the Queen.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.