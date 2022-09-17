Spurs lift reserve cup after beating league champions

Lerwick Spurs lifted the Bloomfield Cup at the Gilbertson Park on Saturday afternoon after a 3-1 win over Celtic.

The Milkbags took the lead early in the first half through a Scott Morrison strike, but league winners Celtic battled back to level through a Kennedy Moar goal.

Joe Kay scored at the start of the second half to put Spurs 2-1 up.

And with Celtic pushing players forward in search for a late leveller, Spurs broke to score through Dean Douglas to ensure they ended the season with a trophy.

The match had been postponed by a week after the death of the Queen.