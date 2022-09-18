News

September 18, 2022 0
Scout among those volunteering at lying-in-state queue

A Scout from Shetland is one of around 120 Scout volunteers assisting at the queue to pay tributes to the Queen.

Sarah Maguire is in London volunteering for the Scouts.

Sarah Maguire, 23, is in London at Victoria Tower Gardens to help Scouts and Samaritans keep members of the public safe.

Scout volunteers helped support the Queen’s coronation, and she was a Patron for the group.

The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award, where young people followed Her Majesty’s example of community, kindness and duty to the country.

Ms Maguire said it was “an honour and privilege” to help assist with the lying-in-state events, and to “do my bit for the Queen who has done so much for the country and for Scouting”.

 

