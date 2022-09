The coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Archive photo by Jim Mullay.

The coastguard were called to Cullivoe, Yell, this afternoon (Monday) after an emergency call was made from a boat.

Once the boat had arrived in port a call was made at 12.40pm to collect an unwell passenger who needed emergency assistance.

A rescue helicopter was scrambled to collect the ill passenger and transport them to Clickimin, Lerwick.

An ambulance was on site as the helicopter arrived from Yell.