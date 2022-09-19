Police hosting two Lerwick driver engagement workshops

Two police workshops aimed at older drivers and their families are set to be held over the next month.

The driver engagement project offers drivers the chance to use an interactive driving simulator to assess their reactions, hazard awareness and any potential vulnerabilities.

It received funding from Transport Scotland and is led by Police Scotland, with support from a number of local partners including the NHS.

The sessions will be held at the Islesburgh Community Centre in Lerwick on the following dates:

Friday, 23rd September between 7pm and 9pm

Tuesday, 11th October between 2pm and 4pm

If you would like to attend please email elaine.skinley@shetland.gov.uk to register your interest.