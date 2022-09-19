News

Police hosting two Lerwick driver engagement workshops

September 19, 2022 0
Police hosting two Lerwick driver engagement workshops

Two police workshops aimed at older drivers and their families are set to be held over the next month.

The driver engagement project offers drivers the chance to use an interactive driving simulator to assess their reactions, hazard awareness and any potential vulnerabilities.

It received funding from Transport Scotland and is led by Police Scotland, with support from a number of local partners including the NHS.

The sessions will be held at the Islesburgh Community Centre in Lerwick on the following dates:

  • Friday, 23rd September between 7pm and 9pm
  • Tuesday, 11th October between 2pm and 4pm

If you would like to attend please email elaine.skinley@shetland.gov.uk to register your interest.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.