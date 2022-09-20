Boaty McBoatface launched on marine protection mission

Boaty McBoatface being lowered into the water at Holmsgarth. Photo: National Oceanography Centre.

An automated submarine launched from Lerwick yesterday (Monday) to begin its mission to protect the marine environment around end-of-life oil fields.

Boaty McBoatface departed from Holmsgarth before 3pm on Monday afternoon, to begin its ecological mission.

It is due to visit decommission sites in NW Hutton and Miller, BP decommissioning sites.

The autonomous sub-vessel was in the water at 8am and will continue on its 12-day survey.

The project science lead Daniel Jones said it is a really important job and will be a “great milestone, when it brings back the data.”

