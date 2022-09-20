Fernlea celebrates 30 years of care

Fernlea care home has reached a milestone of providing care in Whalsay for 30 years.

The building was officially opened on 12th September, 1992 by Jane ‘Jeannie’ Stewart – wife of then councillor Henry Stewart, who championed the need for a care home in the isle.

Last week a celebration was held in honour of the care home’s 30th anniversary.

Flowers were presented to Lisa Williamson, one of two employees who have worked at Fernlea continuously since it opened, and to Kathleen Stewart.

Ms Stewart is one of the daughters of Jeannie and Henry Stewart and a long-serving staff member.

More celebrations are planned for this week with a visit planned from the Whalsay school choir.

Councillor John Fraser, chairman of the integration joint board, said: “I’d like to offer my best wishes to all the staff and service users at Fernlea on reaching their milestone of providing for care for the last 30 years.

“I applaud all those who have been involved with Fernlea, which has been an integral part of the community for the last three decades.”