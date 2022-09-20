New site planned for Henshall star

Douglas Henshall with the plaque. Photo: Mark Mainz/BBC

A Hollywood-style plaque for Shetland star Douglas Henshall could be moved outside the Lerwick Sheriff Court.

In January this year the SIC announced they were looking at potential places to relocate the star, which was was originally placed at The Lodberrie – the house in which DI Jimmy Perez is famed to live in the series.

However, the owner of the building said he was not asked for permission to install the plaque outside the building last October.

Erik Moncrieff complained on the grounds of pedestrian safety and said it had not received planning approval.

The SIC said this week it would seek planning permission to move the star outside the County Buildings on King Erik Street.

Henshall had unveiled the star, which celebrates the show’s positive impact on the Shetland tourism industry, after finishing filming series six in the isles.

He said at the time: “It’s been our privilege to come and work here for the last 10 years and for our work to be commemorated in this way by VisitScotland and Shetland Islands Council is both wonderfully surprising and genuinely touching.”