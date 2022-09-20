Shetland fishing community stars in nationwide campaign

Fishermen from Shetland are starring in a nationwide campaign including a television ad.

The Marine Stewardship Council has included the fishermen in their campaign as part of its annual Sustainable Seafood Week.

The television ad will air across several networks as of 20th September.

Now in its third year, Sustainable Seafood Week (running from 16th September to 23rd September) is a nationwide movement for sustainable fish and seafood, involving retailers and brands like Waitrose, Aldi and Lidl.

Whalsay Scallop fisherman George Andrew Williamson, 54, who features in the ad, said: “It’s such a small community here, that scallop fishing keeps everything going. If we keep it sustainable, we actually have a future.”

As part of the campaign, MSC Ambassador and sustainable living expert, James Strawbridge, also visited Shetland to film Sustainable Seafood Suppers for home cooks to cook-along with as part of the campaign on Whalsay.

These will be shown across the MSC’s digital channels with all recipes incorporating Shetland seafood. Mr. Strawbridge will also be sharing essential seafood skills alongside Shetland fisherman to help people learn how to shuck scallops and pick crab meat.