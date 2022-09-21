Winter Covid booster jabs available for those over 75

Booster vaccinations are being rolled out by NHS Shetland

People aged 75 and older can now receive their winter Covid booster jab according to NHS Shetland.

Those in this age group are being contacted by their local health centre to make an appointment there.

Those who live in Lerwick, will be phoned and invited to make an appointment for the Gilbertson Park Vaccination Centre.

There are currently no walk-in centres to get the vaccination.

After completing the vaccinations in care homes last week, people who are unable to leave their home, the community nursing and vaccination teams are visiting people to offer the vaccinations.