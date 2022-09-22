16 teams sign up to visit Lerwick in Tall Ships Races

The Statsraad Lehmkuhl. Photo: Valery Vasilevsky and Sail Training International

Sixteen vessels have so far signed up to participate in next year’s Tall Ships Races.

Eight countries are represented from the 16 who have already registered.

Lerwick is one of the host ports for the 2023 event, traditionally one of the highlights of the global sailing calendar, and it is hoped that around 50 ships will take part.

Shetland Tall Ships manager Emma Miller said there had been a steady stream of sign-ups already, and that is likely to continue through the winter.

“It’s really exciting to see ships actually starting to sign up, because it makes the event feel all the more closer,” she said.

“It’s great to see the Class As coming on board, because it’s such a fantastic spectacle when they’re in the harbour, and the smaller ships too, because they offer such a brilliant and personal sail training experience to young folk.

“It’s been really good to get the first few signed up and we’re aware of ongoing discussions where there’s really positive feedback coming from other ships that we’d be really pleased to see joining us.”