Oliver Lindsay September 22, 2022 0
Viking Energy hosts school tours

Hundreds of school pupils have visited the Viking Energy windfarm to learn about the project.

Windfarm partner SSE Renewables says it will have hosted visits from 15 schools by the end of October – from Baltasound to the Anderson High School in Lerwick.

As well as a bus tour, children have also been given the opportunity to name a turbine and to fill a time capsule which will be buried at their chosen turbine’s base.

Brae High School science teacher Anne Bennet visited with her class on Wednesday.

“I can teach my pupils about the science behind renewable energy, but nothing beats seeing it first-hand,” she said.

