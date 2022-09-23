Althing debates to make a comeback

Jonathan Wills speaks at the Althing.

The Althing debate is poised to make a return this winter.

But the search is on for a new venue.

Committee members are readying to meet soon in order to make plans for the coming months.

The popular debating society, which has not met for the last two years, is seeking suggestions from people on what topics could be discussed.

It also hopes to attract more people to join as committee members.

The hope is more folk will also offer throw their hats in the ring and take part in debates.

Islesburgh Community Centre previously served as a venue for the Althing.

But the committee says Islesburgh is no longer available at weekends, meaning the search is on for a new – and central – location.