In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 21st September) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Tall ships are signing up for visit to Lerwick.
- Brough Lodge Trust are seeking wealthy investors.
- Planned relocation of Hollywood-style plaque honouring Douglas Henshall.
- Jury hears of a murder victim’s planned life in Shetland.
- NorthLink under fire for closing bar in honour of the Queen.
- Spurs Reserves win Autolec Bloomfield Cup against league champions Celtic B.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment