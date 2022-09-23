Wishart invites MSPs to discuss fixed links

Beatrice Wishart MSP in Holyrood Photo: Liberal Democrats

An invitation has been extended to a government minister to see for himself the need for fixed links.

The offer has been extended to Ben Macpherson, the Scottish government’s social security and local government minister.

It comes after Shetland’s MSP raised questions about fixed links and pressed home Shetland’s contribution to the Scottish economy.

However, Beatrice Wishart says the minister refused to make any hard commitments.

She invited ministers and Scottish government officials to the isles to discuss the benefits fixed links could bring.

Ms Wishart said: “I am of course disappointed that the minister would not commit to meeting with the grassroots fixed links action groups.

“But I have now written to Mr Macpherson inviting him and others to see life in the isles first hand to best demonstrate the benefits of tunnel infrastructure.”