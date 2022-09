NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

NorthLink has cancelled sailings between Stromness and Scrabster following poor weather forecasts.

And it says other sailings are under review, with a “high probability of cancellation”.

The ferry operator says its 0630 sailing from Stromness tomorrow morning has been cancelled.

Similarly, the 0845 service from Stromness has also been called off.

It comes after NorthLink warned there was a possiblity of disruption.