Robertson picks up Scots award
Comedian Marjolein Robertson has been named among the winners in the Scots Language Awards 2022.
Robertson came top in the Scots Speaker of the Year category – one of over a dozen categories judged.
The awards were held in the Gardyne Theatre in Dundee last night [Saturday].
The evening saw a host of Scots champions taking home prestigious awards including zero waste sustainable retailer Re:Store, TikTok’s Doric Dad, and writer Liz Lochhead.
All were recognised after several thousands of public votes were recorded in the annual Scots campaign.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment