Anti-monarchy councillor will not take part in tribute to Queen

Shetland Central councillor Ian Scott.

Shetland Central councillor Ian Scott says he will not take part in a tribute to the Queen at Wednesday morning’s full council meeting.

Members will pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the beginning of the meeting.

But Mr Scott said he had told council convener Andrea Manson he would be “absenting myself from the meeting” when that was taking place.

He previously left a council meeting when a tribute to Prince Phillip was being held after his death last year.

A firm anti-monarchist, Mr Scott described the Royal family as an “affront to democracy” and an “insult to working people” earlier this month.