Headlines News

Consultation exercise launched into community benefit fund

September 26, 2022 0
Consultation exercise launched into community benefit fund
Shetland Community Benefit Fund.

A consultation exercise is being launched to help outline how community benefit funds from the Viking Energy windfarm may be used.

The Shetland Community Benefit Fund aims to identify aims and priorities for the £2.2 million it says will be generated annually once the 103-turbine windfarm becomes operational in 2024.

Large quantities of concrete are needed for the turbine bases. Photo: Viking Energy.

Organisers behind the fund are today [Monday] launching a discussion paper, Shetland Today, which outlines issues and challenges faced in the isles.

It is the first stage of a nine-month consultation process.

The publication will be used as the basis for an extensive programme of community and stakeholder workshops, focus groups, telephone interviews and surveys.

The hope is that the fund will be used to make significant changes, supplementing any existing funding from other sources, and leaving lasting legacies.

The results of the consultation should then be used to prepare a business plan for SCBF’s use of
these funds.

The consultancy company IBP Strategy & Research will conduct the consultation independently from SCBF.

It follows news last week that the Viking Energy windfarm, which has been at the centre of controversy for years, was progressing steadily towards its completion.

Anti-windfarm group Sustainable Shetland remains opposed to the development.

IBP director Eddy Graham said: “We hope that this stage of consultation will be a creative process that generates ideas about how the Viking Community Fund can best contribute to addressing the challenges and opportunities that the islands face.

“This will be the first stage of an extended consultation programme over the next nine months
which we hope will reach every corner of Shetland and its communities.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.