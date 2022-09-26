News

Councillors urged to approve church plans despite objections

September 26, 2022 0
The SIC’s planning committee will be asked to approve plans to transform the former Anderson High School’s science block into a church next week.

The New Life Church wants to turn the disused building into a place of worship and a community hub, with a cafe, soft play area and two counselling rooms.

Council planners are advising the committee to approve the plans – despite objections from the Lerwick Community Council and one other resident.

Lerwick Community Council objected on the basis that no parking was included with the development, and the council’s roads department also raised similar concerns.

But if the plans are approved, the SIC says it will provide 35 temporary parking spaces at the site, with the church “not be able to operate until this parking has been provided”.

This will ensure there is no congestion or lack of parking in the surrounding streets, it said.

Another 21 parking spaces will be available adjacent to the building when the Knab re-development plan progresses.

