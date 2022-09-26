Gill netting protestors to march through Lerwick

Gillnetting protestors will march through the street this weekend. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Protestors calling for a ban on industrial gill netting will march through Lerwick on Saturday.

Members of Fishing Forward UK will walk along Commercial Street from the Market Cross to the Fort Cafe at noon, urging the Scottish government to ban boats 15-metres or longer from gill netting in Scottish waters.

The group said the practice was “threatening our local fishing economy and causing untold damage to our marine environment”.

“If you care about the sustainability of our local fishing economy for future generations, if you care about the wild animals that get killed on a daily basis by gill nets – then please join us next Saturday.

“Please bring banners, placards, family and friends and spread the message.”

The group said the SIC would be closing the road to traffic during the demonstration.

It is the second protest against gill netting in Lerwick in the past six weeks.

And the SIC’s development committee also agreed earlier this month to write to the Scottish government calling for a ban.